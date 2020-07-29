Senzel (illness) tested negative for COVID-19 but won't be cleared to play until at least Thursday, teammate Nick Castellanos said after Tuesday's game, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel hasn't seen game action since Saturday as he has been feeling under the weather, but he's thankfully tested negative for COVID-19 to this point. It's unclear if the team expects the 25-year-old to be fully cleared for Thursday, but it's apparently the earliest he might be able to take the field.