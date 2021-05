Senzel (heel) is not expected to have a long-term absence, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel exited Thursday's contest in the third inning and was diagnosed with a heel contusion. While it appears he avoided a serious injury, it remains unclear when he will be able to return to the lineup. Shogo Akiyama could see an uptick in playing time if Senzel remains sidelined for the team's weekend series against the Rockies at Coors Field.