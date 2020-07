Senzel was scratched from Sunday's game against the Tigers since he wasn't feeling well, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

It's a worrying development for the Reds, as Mike Moustakas was scratched and placed on the injured list for similar reasons earlier in the day, and Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The fact Senzel remains on the roster is a positive sign, though his availability for the immediate future is now up in the air.