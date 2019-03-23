President of baseball operations Dick Williams said Saturday that Senzel will continue to be developed as a center fielder at Triple-A Louisville to begin the season rather than transitioning back to an infield role, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Williams' comments indicate that the Reds have no plans to reverse their decision to demote Senzel to their minor-league game following the news Saturday that top second baseman Scooter Gennett (groin) would miss the next 8-to-12 weeks. Senzel drew 28 starts at the keystone for Louisville in 2018, but the Reds feel he's a better long-term fit in center field, where the team lacks an MLB-caliber hitter who can also handle the defensive rigors of the position. While Gennett is out, the Reds are expected to deploy Jose Iglesias as their primary shortstop, resulting in Jose Peraza shifting over to second. Senzel remains on track to get the call to the big leagues at some point in the back half of April once the Reds have secured an extra year of club control.