Reds' Nick Senzel: Not in Saturday's lineup
Senzel isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers.
Senzel was back in action over the last two games but went 0-for-8 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts. TJ Friedl will draw the start in center field and lead off Saturday.
