Reds' Nick Senzel: Not in Saturday's lineup
Senzel isn't starting Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Senzel has gone 0-for-16 with three strikeouts across the past five games. Tyler Naquin will take over in center field Saturday, batting fifth.
