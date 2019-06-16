Reds' Nick Senzel: Not starting Sunday

Senzel (eye) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel will receive some extra time to heal after requiring a few stitches to seal a gash on his left eyelid when he took a foul ball to the face in Saturday's 4-3 loss, resulting in his early departure. With Senzel on the bench, Jesse Winker will shift over to center field while filling Senzel's usual duties as the Reds' leadoff man.