Reds' Nick Senzel: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Senzel isn't starting Wednesday against the Marlins.
Senzel started the last six games and hit .190 with two doubles, three runs and four strikeouts. Albert Almora will take his place in center field and bat seventh Wednesday.
