Senzel went 1-for-5 with two walks, two strikeouts and one run scored in Friday's loss to the Giants.

The 2016 No. 2 overall pick didn't stuff the stat sheet in his big-league debut, but he was impressive; Senzel put together several good at-bats and also made a nice running catch in center field. Somewhat surprisingly, Senzel was slotted into the two hole right away for his first game, between lefties Joey Votto and Jesse Winker. Senzel should play close to every day now that he's up and he projects to hit for average and decent power with some speed, although the Reds as a team haven't been running much early on.