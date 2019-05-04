Reds' Nick Senzel: On base three times in debut
Senzel went 1-for-5 with two walks, two strikeouts and one run scored in Friday's loss to the Giants.
The 2016 No. 2 overall pick didn't stuff the stat sheet in his big-league debut, but he was impressive; Senzel put together several good at-bats and also made a nice running catch in center field. Somewhat surprisingly, Senzel was slotted into the two hole right away for his first game, between lefties Joey Votto and Jesse Winker. Senzel should play close to every day now that he's up and he projects to hit for average and decent power with some speed, although the Reds as a team haven't been running much early on.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...