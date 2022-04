Senzel is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

Following a recent stint on the injured list while he dealt with an illness, Senzel started in center field in each of the Reds' past six games, going a collective 5-for-19 with a home run, a double, two RBI and an additional run. He's likely just getting some routine maintenance Thursday in a day game after a night game, with Jake Fraley picking up the start in center field in his stead.