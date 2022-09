Senzel sustained a fractured toe Tuesday against the Red Sox and will miss the rest of the season, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury Tuesday when he collided with the outfield wall as he attempted to make a running catch, and it will end his 2022 campaign a few weeks early. The oft-injured Senzel played in a career-high 110 games this season and posted a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases.