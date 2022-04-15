Senzel's absence from the Reds' last three lineups was due to illness, but he'll be available off the bench Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds insisted Senzel wasn't injured despite the fact that his absences came immediately after an outfield collision with Tommy Pham on Tuesday, and it appears as though that's accurate. The fact that Senzel is sick rather than injured is seemingly good news, as he's dealt with more than his fair share of injuries in recent years. The Reds haven't said when he'll be back in the lineup, but the fact that he's available off the bench Friday likely means he'll be ready to go soon.