Senzel (vertigo) was placed on the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Louisville, David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News reports. "We are being very cautious with Nick. He's had this before. We feel we've got a good treatment plan in place. We do think it's realistic to expect to see him back on the field in fairly short order," general manager Dick Williams said.

The Reds plan to activate Senzel when he is symptom free, and based on Williams' comments, it sounds like that could be sometime in May. There is no denying Senzel's talent when he is on the field, and the only knock against him as a long-term fantasy asset is that he has now missed time with vertigo twice in less than a 10-month span (he was shut down in late August last year with the same ailment). Senzel, who has been a third baseman for most of his pro career, was moved to second base this year, as he is blocked by Eugenio Suarez at the hot corner in Cincinnati. He was hitting .271/.351/.459 with three home runs and three steals in 97 plate appearances prior to exiting a game on May 3 with dizziness. Once healthy, he could earn a promotion to the majors this summer, but that is far from a guarantee.