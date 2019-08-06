Reds' Nick Senzel: Plates two in win

Senzel went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Angels.

Senzel extended Cincinnati's lead to four in the first inning, plating a pair of runs on a single to right field. The 24-year-old has pieced together a .278/.335/.458 slash line with eight homers and 33 RBI over 75 games this season for the Reds.

