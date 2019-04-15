Senzel (ankle) played three innings in center field during an extended spring training game Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel also recorded two at-bats and reported no issues afterwards. The 23-year-old is scheduled to play five innings in another extended spring game Wednesday as he continues to build back up to full strength. While he remains without a timetable for his return, Senzel is certainly trending in the right direction.