Reds' Nick Senzel: Plays back-to-back days
Senzel (ankle) started in center field for Triple-A Louisville in games Tuesday and Wednesday, going a combined 2-for-8 with a double and a run scored.
Senzel's ability to play on back-to-back days suggests the Reds no longer harbor any concern about the condition of his right ankle, which he sprained late in spring training. After a layoff of nearly a month, Senzel's main focus will be getting regular at-bats to make up for the lost time while continuing to get more comfortable in center field after playing exclusively in the infield prior to 2019. His callup date remains unknown, but Senzel will almost certainly be deployed as the Reds' everyday center field once he does receive a long-awaited promotion.
