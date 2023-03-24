Senzel (toe) started Thursday's spring training game at third base and played three innings there, going 0-for-1.

Senzel will begin the season on the IL, but when he's eventually activated it doesn't appear he'll be stepping into the starting lineup. Instead he'll be a bit of a utility player, getting time in center, third and second. Third base is where he actually played in college, though he's always been blocked there at the big league level.