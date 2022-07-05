Senzel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets.
The 27-year-old took Drew Smith deep in the seventh inning, providing the Reds with their last gasp of offense on the night and Senzel with only his second homer in 53 games. He's locked in right now though, batting .432 (16-for-37) over his last 11 games with three steals, six RBI and eight runs, and Cincinnati will continue to give him plenty of playing time as the 2016 first-round pick tries to put together his long-awaited breakout.