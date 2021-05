Senzel went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Monday against the Pirates.

Senzel had plenty to contribute at the dish in the series opener, driving home a pair in the fourth inning on a single to right followed by an RBI double in the eighth. He's in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak and has put together a .256/.340/.333 slash line with one homer, eight RBI and two stolen bases over 31 games in 2021.