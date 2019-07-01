Reds' Nick Senzel: Productive in series finale

Senzel went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run Sunday in the Reds' 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Senzel concluded June with his fifth multi-hit effort of the month and narrowly missed out on his first three-hit performance since May 26 after Jason Heyward robbed him of a potential two-run home run in the seventh inning. Though he's primarily served as the Reds' leadoff man during his rookie season, Senzel will drop down to the fifth spot in the order Monday against Milwaukee while Jesse Winker gets a spin in the table-setting role.