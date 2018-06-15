The Reds don't appear to be close to calling up Senzel despite his recent tear at the plate at Triple-A Louisville, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "We just want to make sure he has a place to play," Reds general manager Nick Krall said on Friday. "He's been progressing well, and he's making good contact. We feel he's played well in Triple-A, especially since he's come back from the injury the past two weeks."

Unless the Reds give up on Jose Peraza, which seems unlikely, or trades Scooter Gennett, there isn't an obvious place to play Senzel. He's not going to displace Eugenio Suarez or Gennett directly in the lineup, and he hasn't been playing outfield in the minors, so a move out there isn't in the works. Gennett can play the outfield, but he also has a bad shoulder which prevents him from making the longer throws from the outfield. At some point if Senzel keeps hitting as he has been, he'll force the issue, but for now, we'll wait.