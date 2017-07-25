Reds' Nick Senzel: Raking since promotion to Double-A
Senzel, 22, is batting .321/.379/.481 with three home runs, 16 RBI and one steal in 28 games since being promoted to Double-A Pensacola.
One of the top hitting prospects in baseball continues to shine despite the bump in levels. He doesn't appear to have elite power or speed, but Senzel should still be able to muster double-digit production in both of those categories. His greatest asset is his ability to handle the bat, though, as he has hit over .300 at every level of full-season ball thus far.
