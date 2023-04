Senzel will now start at third base and bat eighth Wednesday against the Rangers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After initially being set for a day off, Senzel will re-enter the lineup after Wil Myers (illness) was a late scratch. Senzel will look to build off of his 3-for-4 performance from Tuesday, when he drove in two runs and scored once in a 7-6 win over Texas.