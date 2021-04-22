Senzel went 2-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Arizona. He was also caught stealing once.

The center fielder's unimpressive start to 2021 has been marked by a .227 average and only two RBI in 44 at-bats. Only a few years removed from being a top-10 prospect in baseball, Senzel has yet to truly impress at the MLB level, hitting .243 with 52 RBI in 489 career at-bats. He does take a fair number of walks, and thus gets on base at a respectable rate, but will lack legitimate fantasy value until his offensive game reaches the next level.