Senzel went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Senzel picked up RBIs on a single in the second and a double in the seventh while also drawing multiple walks in a game for just the third time this year. The 28-year-old has seven RBI over his last seven contests and is slashing .346/.406/.423 over that span. He does only have three extra-base hits since May 16 but has managed to be timely as of late in run scoring opportunities. For the year, Senzel is now slashing .264/.337/.396 with four homers, 25 RBI, 22 runs and a 16:33 K:BB over 163 plate appearances.