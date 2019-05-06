Senzel will start in center field and serve as the Reds' leadoff man in Monday's game against the Giants.

The Reds are facing a southpaw (Drew Pomeranz) in the series finale with San Francisco, so Monday's lineup shouldn't be viewed as an indication that Senzel has permanently moved into the top spot in the order. That said, the early returns from the rookie have been promising, as he's compensated for a 2-for-11 start to his MLB career with a 4:2 BB:K. If Senzel can continue to get on base at a healthy clip, it's not hard to envision him settling in as the Reds' full-time table setter, given the speed upgrade he would provide over Joey Votto in that capacity.