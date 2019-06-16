Reds' Nick Senzel: Receives stitches on left eyelid

Senzel received three or four stitches on his left eyelid after exiting Saturday's game against the Rangers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Senzel had a foul ball bounce off his foot and hit him on the left eye Saturday, forcing him to leave the game during the middle of the at-bat. The 23-year-old is dealing with some swelling but looks as though he avoided a serious injury. Manager David Bell was unsure whether Senzel would be available for Sunday's series finale.