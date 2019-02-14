Reds' Nick Senzel: Reds non-commital about Opening Day
When asked about whether Senzel would start the year with the big club or in the minors (for arbitration purposes), Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams said "I anticipate putting the best team out there that we can [for Opening Day]," Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The quote probably means less than you might think -- of course no general manager is going to admit to keeping a player down to preserve his arbitration clock, even if that's precisely what they're doing. Given that Senzel is learning a new position and didn't spend much time playing this offseason, the Reds already have a perfect reason to send him down to begin the year. But if he bangs down the door in spring training, then maybe they'll still keep him up.
