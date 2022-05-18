Senzel (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Senzel has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 4, but he's been cleared to return to game action with the minor-league club. Manager David Bell previously said that the Reds are hopeful Senzel will be able to rejoin the team for the start of the next homestead, which begins May 23 against the Cubs. If that's the case, the 26-year-old should appear in several minor-league games before likely rejoining the big-league club early next week.