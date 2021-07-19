Senzel (knee) has made progress in the past week and could begin a rehab assignment next week, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports

Senzel has already missed over two months with a knee injury which wound up requiring surgery. He's previously been given a mid-July timeline and a late-July timeline, but both of those have proven overly optimistic. He appears to be on the right path, however, and beginning a rehab assignment next week should put him on track to return in early August.