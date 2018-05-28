Senzel (vertigo) is rejoining Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

He had been making good progress at the Reds' spring training facility in Arizona, and will now travel to Louisville, presumably to get back into game action this week. Once he gets back in games, speculation will again ramp up as to whether the Reds will call up their top prospect this summer. The team could really use an upgrade at shortstop, but it's unclear if they will be willing to play Senzel at that position on a full-time basis. He is a third baseman by trade, but had been playing second base at Triple-A prior to being shut down with vertigo on May 4.