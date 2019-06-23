Reds' Nick Senzel: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Senzel (migraine) is starting in center field and batting fifth Sunday at Milwaukee.

Senzel was removed from Friday's game due to the migraine and was held out of the lineup Saturday, though he did make a pinch-hit appearance. The 23-year-old has a .325/.372/.700 slash line with four homers in his last 12 games.

