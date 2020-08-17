Senzel and all other Reds on the 28-man roster tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, making it likely the team will be able to return to action Tuesday in Kansas City, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Reds had the final two games of their weekend series versus the Pirates postponed after a Cincinnati player was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus Friday. Senzel was widely speculated to be the player in question after the team pulled him from the victory line following Friday's 8-1 win, but he now looks to be in the clear with the entire roster having since tested negative. The center fielder previously missed three games in July after self-reporting possible symptoms of the coronavirus, though he never actually tested positive.