Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out Friday

Senzel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Cardinals.

Senzel left Wednesday's game with a mild hamstring strain. He downplayed the problem and the Reds reportedly don't expect him to end up on the injured list, but he'll sit for the second straight game Friday. Jesse Winker again slides to center field, with Phillip Ervin in left.

