Senzel (groin) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.

The 25-year-old exited Friday's series opener with left groin tightness, and he'll be out of the lineup for the final two games of the series. The Reds have a scheduled off day Monday, so the team is likely just being cautious to give Senzel an extra day to recover. Travis Jankowski will start in center field Sunday for Cincinnati.