Senzel (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

A sore knee will relegate Senzel to a bench role for the third straight game, but the Reds continue to hold out hope that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. With Senzel out, the Reds will roll out an outfield of Jesse Winker, Tyler Naquin and Nick Castellanos from left to right, while rookie Jonathan India picks up another start at the keystone.