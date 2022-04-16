Senzel (illness) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel remains out for the fourth consecutive game, but he was reportedly available off the bench Friday and the same could be true Saturday. That likely means he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, though his lingering absence creates doubt. Aristides Aquino has gotten more regular playing time in Senzel's absence, and he'll hit sixth while starting in right field Saturday.