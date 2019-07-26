Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains sidelined Friday

Senzel (illness) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

Senzel was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Brewers after experiencing dizziness during his first at-bat. The 24-year-old has battled vertigo throughout his career, so it's not a major surprise to see him receiving some additional time off. Josh VanMeter, Jesse Winker and Yasiel Puig will start in the outfield from left to right Friday for the Reds.