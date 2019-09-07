Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains sidelined

Senzel (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

Senzel will miss a fourth straight game as a result of his sore shoulder. He was able to pinch hit Thursday and pinch run Friday, but he likely won't be back in the lineup until the Reds are comfortable with him getting back in the field. Phil Ervin will make a second straight start in center field Saturday in Senzel's place.