Senzel was a late addition to the starting lineup in left field and went 0-for-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Senzel was added to the lineup after Jonathan India (heel) was scratched. Spencer Steer was slated to start in left, but he was moved to third base as part of a lineup reshuffle to accommodate India's absence. The Reds await results of an MRI on India's injury, which could impact Senzel's usage.