Reds' Nick Senzel: Requires elbow surgery
Senzel (finger) will need to undergo surgery to remove bone spurs in his left elbow. He said that an expected timetable for his recovery is 4-to-6 weeks, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Senzel met with doctors Wednesday after apparently playing through pain in his elbow throughout the course of the 2018 season with Triple-A Louisville. This injury comes at an unfortunate time as the 23-year-old was expected to see some reps in the outfield in the Arizona Fall League, which obviously will no longer be in the cards. Senzel wound up missing the final two months of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right index finger in late June. He was also sidelined with vertigo for just under four weeks in May. Looking ahead, Senzel is confident that he'll be "100 percent healthy" by the time spring training rolls around.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...