Senzel (finger) will need to undergo surgery to remove bone spurs in his left elbow. He said that an expected timetable for his recovery is 4-to-6 weeks, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel met with doctors Wednesday after apparently playing through pain in his elbow throughout the course of the 2018 season with Triple-A Louisville. This injury comes at an unfortunate time as the 23-year-old was expected to see some reps in the outfield in the Arizona Fall League, which obviously will no longer be in the cards. Senzel wound up missing the final two months of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured right index finger in late June. He was also sidelined with vertigo for just under four weeks in May. Looking ahead, Senzel is confident that he'll be "100 percent healthy" by the time spring training rolls around.