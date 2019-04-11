Senzel (ankle) has resumed baseball activities, though he's still a decent distance away from playing in games, let alone major league games, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Nick has been throwing long toss, has begun running on the field, hitting off a tee, completing lower body lifts and is working on change of direction in the pool," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said on Wednesday. "We anticipate live at-bats [Thursday]. We are pleased with the progress."

Senzel will eventually play in Triple-A Louisville once he's activated from the minor league IL. The Reds' offensive struggles in the outfield may heighten the scrutiny on the team for their decision to send him down, but at this juncture it's a moot point. One concern about Senzel is whether he'll continue to run once he returns - not only is there a risk of re-injury, but he also hurt himself trying to steal in the first place.