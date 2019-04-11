Reds' Nick Senzel: Resumes baseball activities
Senzel (ankle) has resumed baseball activities, though he's still a decent distance away from playing in games, let alone major league games, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Nick has been throwing long toss, has begun running on the field, hitting off a tee, completing lower body lifts and is working on change of direction in the pool," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said on Wednesday. "We anticipate live at-bats [Thursday]. We are pleased with the progress."
Senzel will eventually play in Triple-A Louisville once he's activated from the minor league IL. The Reds' offensive struggles in the outfield may heighten the scrutiny on the team for their decision to send him down, but at this juncture it's a moot point. One concern about Senzel is whether he'll continue to run once he returns - not only is there a risk of re-injury, but he also hurt himself trying to steal in the first place.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...