Senzel resumed workouts at the Reds' alternate training site Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Senzel wrote on Instagram on Monday that he's "one step closer to returning to the field," and his presence for workouts provides an explanation for the post. The Reds never gave an explanation for his placement on the injured list. Manager David Bell said that it should take some time before Senzel is ready to return to game action. Brian Goodwin should see an increased role while Senzel remains sidelined.