Reds' Nick Senzel: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Senzel isn't starting Saturday against the Twins.
Senzel started two of the past three games, but he'll get a day off after the Reds clinched a playoff berth Friday. Brian Goodwin will start in center field Saturday.
