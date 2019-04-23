Senzel (ankle) has been activated from the 7-day injured list and will play at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel feared his injury was much worse initially, but he's managed to return in just under a month from a right ankle sprain. He'll look to build on a successful 2018 campaign with the Bats and will continue to get reps in center field.

