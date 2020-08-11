site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Senzel: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Senzel (groin) is back in the lineup as expected Tuesday against the Royals, leading off and playing center field.
Senzel left Friday's game against the Brewers with a tight left groin and sat out both of the Reds' weekend games. He's hit a respectable .233/.314/.467 through 10 games this season.
