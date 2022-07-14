site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Senzel: Returns to lineup
Senzel (back) is starting Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to mid-back stiffness but appeared off the bench and was caught stealing. He'll start in center field and bat eighth during Thursday's series finale.
