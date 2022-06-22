site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Nick Senzel: Riding pine Wednesday
Senzel isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Senzel will get a breather after he went 2-for-17 with two runs, a walk and five strikeouts over the last five games. Albert Almora is starting in center field while Matt Reynolds takes over in right.
