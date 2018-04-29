Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched from Louisville lineup
Senzel (shoulder) was scratched Sunday from Triple-A Louisville's lineup for the club's game against Toledo, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.
Louisville initially listed Senzel as its designated hitter and No. 2 hitter for the day, but the team evidently decided it was best to give the the 22-year-old another day off while he manages a left shoulder injury. The fact that Senzel was close to playing one day after suffering a jammed shoulder indicates that a trip to the 7-day disabled list likely won't be in store for the Reds' top prospect.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...