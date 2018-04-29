Senzel (shoulder) was scratched Sunday from Triple-A Louisville's lineup for the club's game against Toledo, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.

Louisville initially listed Senzel as its designated hitter and No. 2 hitter for the day, but the team evidently decided it was best to give the the 22-year-old another day off while he manages a left shoulder injury. The fact that Senzel was close to playing one day after suffering a jammed shoulder indicates that a trip to the 7-day disabled list likely won't be in store for the Reds' top prospect.