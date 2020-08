Senzel was scratched from Monday's lineup against Cleveland with a sprained left ring finger, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Senzel sustained the injury while sliding into a base during Sunday's game against the Tigers. He was going to try testing it out Monday, but he'll instead take a day off to recover. Shogo Akiyama will shift to center field, while Christian Colon will enter the lineup as the designated hitter, batting eighth.